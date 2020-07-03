Pink flamingo learns to salsa thanks to vacationer in Aruba

There are few places on earth like Renaissance Island in Aruba, as was proven in a video of Daniel Corona, aka Dr. Travel, dancing with a flamingo along the Caribbean Sea's edge.

He and his beautiful, long-legged dance partner had a boogie session back in February.

Dr. Travel posted the video of his encounter with the sociable flamingo on Instagram.

Corona told Storyful it was his dream to go to Aruba and feed the famous flamingos.

“I started salsa dancing with excitement being so close to one,” he said. “I caught a once-in-a-lifetime moment when one started dancing back with me!”

Folks around Tampa Bay are no strangers to dancing flamingoes. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's famous dancing flamingo, Pinky delighted park visitors for years.

This story was reported from Tampa, Florida.