Pilot Point ISD superintendent, police chief placed on paid administrative leave

The Brief Pilot Point ISD leadership announced that Dr. Shannon Fuller, the district's Superintendent, and Eric Dortch, the district's Police Chief, have been placed on paid administrative leave. Fuller and Dortch were put on leave "out of an abundance of caution in response to a complaint," according to a note from the district's Board of Trustees. Dee Carter has been named the acting Police Chief for the district, and an unidentified candidate is in negotiations to serve as the acting Pilot Point ISD superintendent.



Two district leaders in Pilot Point have been placed on administrative leave after a complaint involving them, according to Pilot Point ISD's Board of Trustees.

Pilot Point ISD leaders put on leave

PILOT POINT, TEXAS - AUGUST 12: Downtown Pilot Point, Texas pictured on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images)

What we know:

On Wednesday, October 14, the Pilot Point Board of Trustees announced that the district's Superintendent and Police Chief had been placed on paid administrative leave.

A letter posted to Facebook states the move comes "out of an abundance of caution in response to a complaint involving the Pilot Point ISD Police Chief and the Superindentent."

Pilot Point ISD's website lists Dr. Shannon Fuller as the district's Superintendent, and Eric Dortch as the district's Police Chief.

Dee Carter has been named interim Police Chief for Pilot Point ISD, and an unidentified candidate is in negotiations to serve as the district's acting Superindent.

What we don't know:

We don't know the nature of the complaint that caused Pilot Point ISD to put Fuller and Dortch on leave.

The district says they do not have findings related to the complaint, and are conducting an independent third-party investigation into the complaint.

Pilot Point ISD full statement

Out of an abundance of caution in response to a complaint involving the Pilot Point IS Police Chief and the Superintendent, both individuals are on paid administrative leave. Administrative leave allows the investigation to be conducted with fidelity and protects the integrity of the process for everyone involved.

At this time, the Board does not have findings regarding the complaint and any action taken is solely to remain consistent with the procedure utilized for employees involved in a complaint. The Board retained the services of attorney Scott Cummings to conduct an independent third-party investigation of the concerns. Further information is not available at this time as it involves a confidential personnel matter.

On a temporary basis, the Board authorized legal counsel to negotiate with an identified individual to serve as the acting Superintendent and the Board will release the information once an agreement is reached. Dee Carter was identified as the acting Chief of Police while this matter is pending.

The Board is committed to ensuring this does not impact the operations of the District and its dedication to the continued success of its students, staff, and the community.

Thank you for your patience and continued support of our students and staff.