Photo shows Dallas hit-and-run driver who killed woman while chasing someone else

Police need help finding the hit-and-run driver that killed a woman in Dallas.

The fatal accident happened early Tuesday morning on Denley Drive, near Clarendon Drive and Marsalis Avenue.

Dallas police said a man driving a black 2017 to 2018 Hyundai sedan was chasing and firing shots at another man who was on foot.

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash following pursuit, police say

At some point, the driver lost control of the car and hit the woman standing on the side of the street.

Fort Worth woman dies days before her wedding after suspected DWI crash

The woman was taken to the hospital but did not survive. Her name has not yet been released.

The man who was being chased by the car was not hurt. It's not clear if he knew his pursuer.

Police said the driver of the car kept going after hitting the woman. They are now looking for him and the vehicle.

It’s described as having a missing front grill.

Anyone with information about the suspect or his car is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department’s violent crimes unit at 214-671-0013.