Photo of young man praying over Florida deputy goes viral

An image of a young man praying over a Florida deputy is warming hearts around the nation.

Justine Tucker, the wife of the deputy, said that on Saturday night, a young man named Juan came up to their table at Zaxby's. He asked her husband Cameron, who is a deputy with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, if he could pray over him and his protection.

She added that "after crying my eyes out, we got have an amazing conversation with this gentleman."

The wife posted a picture of the young man praying over Cameron on Facebook. Within days, it accumulated over 37,000 engagements.