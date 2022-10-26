Northwest ISD student threatened to harm others, police say

Fort Worth police detained a high school student who is accused of threatening to harm others.

The threat involved Eaton High School in Northwest ISD. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Police said the student was apprehended Wednesday morning and taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

St. Louis high school shooting leaves 3 dead, including suspect; multiple injured

According to police records, he called 911 from behind the school and said he felt like killing someone. He asked how many years he would spend in prison if he did.

Three other Northwest ISD schools reportedly took precautions after learning about the threat.