PGA breaks ground on new headquarters in Frisco

The PGA broke ground Friday on its new headquarters in North Texas.

The league is moving from Palm Beach, Florida to an area near The Star in Frisco.

Construction will soon begin on two office buildings, two golf courses, practice areas, a clubhouse, an Omni resort and more. The work is expected to be complete in about two years.

Once open, the PGA will host daily activities for golfers of all ages and all skill levels.

Darrell Crall, the chief operating officer for PGA America, said Frisco is a prime location.

“This is possibly the greatest place in our country to raise an athlete. So we want to be a contributor to that to make sure that the kids and the adults have a chance to develop the athlete within them whether they become world class or just weekend warriors like us. We want this to be a great central point of their life and their development,” Crall said.

The 660-acre development will be funded through public and private investments worth $500 million.

The city of Frisco will own the golf courses, clubhouse, practice areas and other public facilities.