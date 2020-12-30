Performance venues like Billy Bob’s set to receive funds from Save Our Stages Act

article

Local government and business leaders celebrated the passage of a critical bill aimed at helping out the music scene of North Texas.

They gathered Wednesday at the world’s largest honky-tonk, Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth, to highlight the "Save Our Stages Act."

The act was included in the recently passed $900 billion COVID-19 relief package. It will provide $15 billion in funding to eligible live entertainment venues, performing arts organizations, museums and movie operators across the country.

"We’re keeping people working. We’re keeping tax revenues going. But for us, we’re going to apply for any loan or grant that’s out there that we can help impact our ownership and our business to be as profitable as we can be and keep our people working, our artists working and our guests coming out and having a good evening," said Marty Travis, the general manager at Billy Bob’s.

Live performers and venues have been some of the hardest-hit groups during the pandemic.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, who co-sponsored the act, said 90% of venue owners report they are at risk of closing without financial assistance.