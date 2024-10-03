The perfect slider recipe from Chef John Tesar

Chef John Tesar earned a Michelin Star in 2022 from Knife & Spoon at the Ritz Carlton Grand Lakes in Orlando.

He's in town for the 15th annual Burgers + Burgundy event and a slider showdown featuring chefs from around the city showcasing their finest burger creations.

All sliders will be paired with fine wines, and there will be high-end prizes raffled off throughout the night, benefitting organizations such as DIFFA, which provides support for those living with AIDS.

The gourmet affair happens next Thursday night at the Village Dallas on the Glen Lawn.

LINKS:

www.JohnTesar.com

www.diffadallas.org/burgers