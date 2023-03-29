Pepsi unveils new look in first refresh in 14 years

article

The Pepsi logo will get a refresh for the first time in 14 years, the soda brand’s parent PepsiCo announced Tuesday.

PepsiCo said the brand’s logo will change so that the name Pepsi will appear inside the globe with a "modern, custom" font. The stripes inside the circle have been altered and rotated, with the colors getting an update as well, according to the company’s press release.

Black and "electric blue" will be part of the color palette of Pepsi’s refreshed logo and new visual identity. The black "further show[s] the brand’s commitment to Pepsi Zero Sugar in the future," PepsiCo said.

Pepsi’s chief marketing officer, Todd Kaplan, shared pictures of the new logo on Twitter.

"We couldn’t be more excited to begin a new era for Pepsi, as this exciting new and modern look will drive brand distinction to show up bigger and bolder and help people find new ways to unapologetically enjoy the things they love," Kaplan said in the news release. "This new visual system brings out the best of the Pepsi brand’s rich heritage, while taking a giant leap forward to set it up for success in an increasingly digital world."

Pepsi’s new visual identity design also features a "new visually distinct can silhouette" and the "signature Pepsi pulse." The pulse, which emanates from the logo, partly references the "rhythm and energy" of music, according to the company.

The first consumers to experience the new logo and visual identity will be those in North America. They will get a fall launch for the brand’s 125th anniversary, while the rest of the world will see it in the following year, PepsiCo said.

The new designs "will span across all physical and digital touchpoints," with it appearing on packaging, delivery trucks, clothing and other things, according to the company.

PepsiCo, in its latest quarterly financial report, said it saw a nearly 11% increase in net revenue from the prior fourth-quarter, going from $25.25 billion to $28 billion. Its net income was $518 million, marking a narrowing from the same three-month period in 2021.

In mid-January, the food and beverage giant said the recipe of its Pepsi Zero Sugar would see some tweaks to make it "more refreshing and bolder."

