Far North Dallas residents oppose proposed 12-story high-rise development

More than 100 homeowners in Far North Dallas packed the Dallas City Hall Council Chambers Thursday afternoon to oppose a high-rise apartment and mixed-use development.

The development is proposed to be at Preston Road and Beltline.

Homeowners say they support new development at Pepper Square, but they told the City Plan Commission they don't want a dense high-rise with increased traffic.

For more than an hour, dozens of Dallas residents united in yellow shirts urged the commission to vote no on a developer's request to rezone the Pepper Square property.

"Taller buildings when denser housing are better suited for downtown while shorter buildings with less focus on residential and more focus on community shopping are better suited for suburban areas," said Dallas resident Janet Markum. "We can all agree that Pepper Square is not downtown."

The proposal is for a high-rise apartment complex with restaurants and retail below. The developer argues the development would revitalize the aging shopping center.

"The status quo at Beltline and Preston reinforces a sea of impervious surface, aging retail, increasing traffic and aging 70s-style shopping center experience that no longer serves the neighborhood," said Lee Kleinman, senior advisor for Masterplan Texas. "Miller wants to prevent this slow degradation into blight. We are offering the city a new Pepper Square with a vibrant mixed-use community offering a much-needed residential and curated mix of quality restaurants and retailers."

"We are hoping to build something really special for this area that we can all be proud of and that we hope will help serve the neighborhood and help the city grow," said developer Greg Miller.

Homeowners argued the proposed 12-story, 1,000-unit high-rise would be out of character for the suburban neighborhoods bordering it on all sides.

"Far North Dallas residents don't fear apartments," said resident Matt Bach. "It is just that we already have thousands of garden-style, multifamily rental units. What we lack is missing middle home ownership options."

Former Dallas City Councilwoman Sandy Greyson spoke as a resident and urged the commission to delay the vote to allow for a compromise.

"A very smart zoning consultant recently said, that when he sees a zoning case with a lot of opposition, he knows it's a loser. Pepper Square has huge opposition. It's a loser," she said.

Residents argued they are concerned about increased traffic at Preston and Beltline and also a strain on emergency services, like police and fire.

There were a few people who spoke in support.

"I support this. I know I’m in the minority," said resident Matt Avner. "I think most people who support this are probably not able or don’t have the opportunity to come here at 3:00 p.m. on a Thursday and voice support for living in an apartment."

The original proposal was for a 295-foot high-rise. The developer said after opposition, they decreased the height to the current 12-story, 165-foot proposal.

In the end, the City Plan Commission approved the rezoning plan. It will now go to the full city council for final approval.