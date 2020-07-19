People living in Tarrant County can register to get a free COVID-19 saliva test

article

People living in Tarrant County can now register to get a free COVID-19 saliva test.

It will be much like the drive-thru test sites we've seen so far, but at this one, staff will collect a saliva sample instead of doing a nasal swab.

Those interested need to register online for an appointment. The testing starts Tuesday at JP Elder Middle School in Northwest Fort Worth.

Only 300 tests will be administered per day.

And it's important to note, people do not need to currently have symptoms to get a test.

“That’s the nice thing about this, you don’t have to have specific symptoms,” Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis said. “And part of the reason about that is that we know there is a lot of asymptomatic spread in the community.”

Chief Davis said they expect to have results back in 36 hours.

He said a quick turnaround is critical right now to give a more accurate picture of the scope of community spread.

People getting the test are asked not to eat, drink, smoke or chew gum 30 minutes before the test.

They are also asked to bring a smart phone with them to help link testing materials to their patient profile.

If they don't have one, staff will be there to help.

Bilingual personnel will also be on hand to assist.

