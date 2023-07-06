Drive-by shooting injures woman in south Fort Worth, police say

Fort Worth Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a woman.

Police were called to Penny Lane in south Fort Worth just before 3 a.m. Thursday.

They found a woman with gun shot wounds in her arm and thigh.

The victim told officers that she was inside the home when she heard several gunshots.

The suspect, who police have not identified, then drove off.

The woman's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Fort Worth Police's Gang Unit is investigating the shooting.