New Orleans Jambalaya recipe from The Pelican House | The Ten

Ingredients:

1lb Shrimp, peeled & deveined (Thawed if frozen)

2tbs vegetable oil

1 small diced sweet onion

1/3 cup diced celery

1/3 cups diced bell pepper

2 cloves minced garlic

Salt & Pepper

2 cups chicken broth

15 oz can petite diced tomatoes with garlic & oregano, halved lengthwise and cut in 2 -1/2 pieces

3/4 cup uncooked long grain rice

1 tsp cajun seasoning

1 tsp oregano

Pinch of thyme

Pinch of cayenne pepper

fresh chopped parsley, undrained

8 oz andouille sausage

2 cups of pulled chicken

Directions:

1. Rinse Shrimp & pat ‘em dry.

2. Heat up the oil in a large skillet with lid over medium-high heat. Toss in onions, bell pepper & celery, letting them cook until they soften, about 3 minutes.

Add garlic, cooking until you smell the wonderful aroma, around 30-60 seconds.

Hit it with a pinch of salt & pepper.

3. Pour the broth and tomatoes, add sausage, rice, cajun seasoning, oregano, thyme & a dash of cayenne pepper. Bring it to a boil, then lower heat to a gentle simmer.

Cover and let it cook up to 15 minutes.

4. Add the shrimp, cover again, and cook until shrimp turns opaque and the rice is tender. This should be about 5 more minutes.

5. Stir in chicken and mix together well until warm. Taste and adjust seasoning to your liking. Add more salt & pepper if your taste buds tell you to..

6. Garnish with parsley if you like, and serve up this flavorful & hearty Cajun delight!

