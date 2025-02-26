New Orleans Jambalaya recipe from The Pelican House | The Ten
Ingredients:
- 1lb Shrimp, peeled & deveined (Thawed if frozen)
- 2tbs vegetable oil
- 1 small diced sweet onion
- 1/3 cup diced celery
- 1/3 cups diced bell pepper
- 2 cloves minced garlic
- Salt & Pepper
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 15 oz can petite diced tomatoes with garlic & oregano, halved lengthwise and cut in 2 -1/2 pieces
- 3/4 cup uncooked long grain rice
- 1 tsp cajun seasoning
- 1 tsp oregano
- Pinch of thyme
- Pinch of cayenne pepper
- fresh chopped parsley, undrained
- 8 oz andouille sausage
- 2 cups of pulled chicken
Directions:
1. Rinse Shrimp & pat ‘em dry.
2. Heat up the oil in a large skillet with lid over medium-high heat. Toss in onions, bell pepper & celery, letting them cook until they soften, about 3 minutes.
Add garlic, cooking until you smell the wonderful aroma, around 30-60 seconds.
Hit it with a pinch of salt & pepper.
3. Pour the broth and tomatoes, add sausage, rice, cajun seasoning, oregano, thyme & a dash of cayenne pepper. Bring it to a boil, then lower heat to a gentle simmer.
Cover and let it cook up to 15 minutes.
4. Add the shrimp, cover again, and cook until shrimp turns opaque and the rice is tender. This should be about 5 more minutes.
5. Stir in chicken and mix together well until warm. Taste and adjust seasoning to your liking. Add more salt & pepper if your taste buds tell you to..
6. Garnish with parsley if you like, and serve up this flavorful & hearty Cajun delight!