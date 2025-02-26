Expand / Collapse search

New Orleans Jambalaya recipe from The Pelican House | The Ten

By
Published  February 26, 2025 12:34pm CST
The Ten Recipes
FOX 4
article

Ingredients:

  • 1lb Shrimp, peeled & deveined (Thawed if frozen)
  • 2tbs vegetable oil
  • 1 small diced sweet onion
  • 1/3 cup diced celery
  • 1/3 cups diced bell pepper
  • 2 cloves minced garlic
  • Salt & Pepper
  • 2 cups chicken broth
  • 15 oz can petite diced tomatoes with garlic & oregano, halved lengthwise and cut in 2 -1/2 pieces
  • 3/4 cup uncooked long grain rice
  • 1 tsp cajun seasoning
  • 1 tsp oregano
  • Pinch of thyme
  • Pinch of cayenne pepper
  • fresh chopped parsley, undrained
  • 8 oz andouille sausage
  • 2 cups of pulled chicken

Jambalaya and singer Jojo | The Ten

On the Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025 episode of The Ten, Steve Noviello and Hanna Battah cook some jambalaya for Mardi Gras with The Pelican House Restaurant chef Louis Rainey, discuss Kylie's top February reads with the love month's edition of Kylie's Corner, talk with Joanna 'JoJo' Levesque about her experience as a pop star and tour coming to Dallas, and the Big Easy Brass Band joins with a special jazz performance ahead of Mardi Gras.

 Directions:

1. Rinse Shrimp & pat ‘em dry.

2. Heat up the oil in a large skillet with lid over medium-high heat. Toss in onions, bell pepper & celery, letting them cook until they soften, about 3 minutes. 
Add garlic, cooking until you smell the wonderful aroma, around 30-60 seconds. 
Hit it with a pinch of salt & pepper.

3. Pour the broth and tomatoes, add sausage, rice, cajun seasoning, oregano, thyme & a dash of cayenne pepper. Bring it to a boil, then lower heat to a gentle simmer.
Cover and let it cook up to 15 minutes.

4. Add the shrimp, cover again, and cook until shrimp turns opaque and the rice is tender. This should be about 5 more minutes.

5. Stir in chicken and mix together well until warm. Taste and adjust seasoning to your liking. Add more salt & pepper if your taste buds tell you to..

6. Garnish with parsley if you like, and serve up this flavorful & hearty Cajun delight!
 

The Ten RecipesThe TenRecipes