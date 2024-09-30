Pedestrian in wheelchair killed in Dallas hit-and-run

article

A pedestrian using a wheelchair was killed in a hit-and-run on Sunday night, Dallas police said.

The man was crossing Abrams Road around 10 p.m. when an unidentified vehicle traveling southbound struck him. The driver fled the scene, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating and seeking surveillance footage from nearby businesses. The suspect remains at large.

Authorities urge anyone with information and the driver to contact the Dallas Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.