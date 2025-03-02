Pedestrian killed in Southeast Dallas crash

article

The Brief A pedestrian was killed just after midnight near the intersection of South Jim Miller Road and Great Trinity Forest Way. The driver of the SUV that struck the pedestrian stopped and is cooperating with police. The pedestrian's identity has not been released.



Dallas Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Southeast Dallas just before midnight.

Deadly pedestrian crash

What we know:

Officers were called to the intersection of South Jim Miller Road and Great Trinity Forest Way where they found a man lying in the roadway.

The man was in critical condition and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say the driver of an SUV was headed westbound on Great Trinity when it hit the pedestrian.

Witnesses told police other vehicles struck the pedestrian after the initial hit.

The driver of the SUV stopped and is cooperating with police.

The deadly crash is under investigation.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if there were any arrests or if anyone is facing any charges.

The pedestrian's identity has not been released.