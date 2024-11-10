Pedestrian killed on S. Central Expressway in South Dallas

article

Dallas police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday in South Dallas.

Police were called to the South Central Expressway near where it crosses the Trinity River for a report of a vehicle collision.

When officers arrived, they found the victim had been struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.

The driver left the scene before the police arrived.

Dallas Fire Rescue say the victim died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.