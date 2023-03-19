71-year-old woman killed in Arlington auto-pedestrian crash

A 71-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Arlington early Sunday morning.

Police said the crash happened just after 3:15 a.m., in the 8100 block of South Cooper Street.

Responding officers found the woman in the southbound lanes. She was later pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released.

Investigators said the woman was wearing dark clothing and did not use a designated crossing when she entered the roadway, before being struck by a Dodge Ram 1500.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and cooperated with police.

Police said he is not facing charges for the crash.

The investigation is continuing into why the woman was in the roadway.