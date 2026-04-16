Dallas pedestrian killed after suspect highjacks car, crashes into another

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The Brief A Dallas pedestrian was killed after a crash linked to a carjacking. Police say the suspect stole a car, then crashed into another vehicle. The driver of the other car was also treated for injuries.



A pedestrian is dead after a Thursday evening crash that police say started with a carjacking.

Dallas pedestrian death

What we know:

The incident began with a robbery call at the intersection of North Collett Avenue and Live Oak Street around 5:30 p.m., Dallas PD said in a release to FOX 4.

It started when a suspect jumped into a passing vehicle, pushed out the driver, and sped away from the scene.

Soon after, the suspect crashed into another car in the 1200 block of Collett Ave. The impact of that crash injured the pedestrian, who DPD said later died at a hospital.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Collett Ave crash

The suspect and the driver of the vehicle they struck were both treated for their injuries.

What we don't know:

The names of those involved have not been released.

Police have not commented on charges for the suspect.

Information was limited at the time of publishing.