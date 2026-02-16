Pedestrian killed in Henderson County hit-and-run; troopers search for pickup

article

The Brief A pedestrian was struck and killed around 7 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of FM 2709, west of SH 19 near Athens. Investigators are searching for a 2016–2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was traveling west toward Eustace. The truck likely has damage to its front end or driver’s side; anyone with information is asked to call DPS at 903-872-5633.



The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help to identify a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in Henderson County.

What we know:

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. in the 4200 block of FM 2709, west of SH 19 near Athens. According to investigators, a pedestrian was walking when they were struck by a pickup truck.

The pedestrian died from their injuries at the scene, and the driver fled before authorities arrived.

What you can do:

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a 2016 to 2018 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling west toward Eustace. The truck likely has damage to its front end or the driver’s side.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the vehicle is urged to contact the Texas Department of Public Safety at 903-872-5633.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the pedestrian.