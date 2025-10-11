Pedestrian hit, killed in Dallas, driver arrested

article

A driver has been arrested after Dallas police said they lost control of their truck and hit a pedestrian early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to the 5200 block of Harry Hines Boulevard just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the driver of a truck lost control and hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where they died from their injuries.

The driver of the truck was arrested.

What we don't know:

The names of the driver and the victim have not been released.