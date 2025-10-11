Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian hit, killed in Dallas, driver arrested

Published  October 11, 2025 2:10pm CDT
The Brief

    • A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a truck on Harry Hines Boulevard early Saturday morning.
    • Dallas police said the driver of the truck lost control and hit the pedestrian. The driver was arrested.
    • The incident happened just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

A driver has been arrested after Dallas police said they lost control of their truck and hit a pedestrian early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Dallas police responded to the 5200 block of Harry Hines Boulevard just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the driver of a truck lost control and hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where they died from their injuries.

The driver of the truck was arrested.

What we don't know:

The names of the driver and the victim have not been released.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.

