Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Dallas

A woman died after being struck by a car in Dallas Saturday night.

The crash happened just before 11:45 p.m., in the 2500 block of Oak Lawn Avenue, as the 40-year-old driver of a blue 2012 Volkswagen was approaching Maple Avenue.

Police said a woman tried to cross, was not in the crosswalk, and "crossed when unsafe to do so".

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver involved stayed and is cooperating with investigators. The driver was not injured.

No charges are expected to be filed.

