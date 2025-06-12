Pedestrian dies while crossing US-75 in Plano, leads to 3-vehicle crash

article

The Brief A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night while trying to cross the northbound lanes of US Highway 75 at East Park Boulevard in Plano. The initial crash caused a chain reaction involving three vehicles. The identity of the pedestrian has not yet been released, pending an investigation by the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office.



The Plano Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian on Wednesday night.

Fatal pedestrian crash

What we know:

According to investigators, around 10:45 p.m. emergency responders were dispatched to a crash involving a pedestrian at East Park Blvd. and US Highway 75 northbound.

Police say the pedestrian was walking westbound, trying to cross the northbound lanes of US-75. A vehicle traveling northbound struck the pedestrian, throwing them into another lane. A second vehicle swerved to avoid the pedestrian, but crashed into the first vehicle. The first vehicle then crashed into a third vehicle.

The Plano Fire-Rescue team declared the pedestrian dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released by the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office.

There is no word on whether any of the people in the three vehicles were injured.