Pedestrian dies in Downtown Dallas after being struck by vehicle

article

The Brief A pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Dallas. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. at the intersection of N. Lamar and Elm Street. Authorities have not released any information about the identity of the pedestrian.



A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of N. Lamar and Elm Street.

Fatal Dallas Pedestrian Crash

What we know:

It happened around 10:15 a.m.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, the pedestrian died at the scene.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the pedestrian's identity.

This is a developing story.