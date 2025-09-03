Pedestrian dies in Downtown Dallas after being struck by vehicle
article
DALLAS - A pedestrian died Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of N. Lamar and Elm Street.
Fatal Dallas Pedestrian Crash
What we know:
It happened around 10:15 a.m.
According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, the pedestrian died at the scene.
Officials say the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the pedestrian's identity.
This is a developing story.
The Source: Information in this article is from Dallas Fire-Rescue.