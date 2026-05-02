Pedestrian dead after Friday night crash in Plano

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The Brief A 69-year-old man was killed after being struck by a truck in Plano. Police say the crash happened Friday night while he was crossing the street. Speed and intoxication are not believed to be factors; investigation continues.



A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a truck Friday night in Plano.

Plano pedestrian fatality

What we know:

The crash happened in the 6700 block of Alma Drive in Plano around 8:50 p.m. Friday, the Plano Police Department said in a Saturday release.

Initial investigation found that a gray Toyota Tundra was driving north on Alma, and the pedestrian, later identified as Al-Nasir Jinnah, 69, of Plano, was crossing the street at Seabrook Drive. Jinnah was hit by the truck and suffered serious injuries, the release says.

Police and fire personnel arrived to give Jinnah medical aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the release, neither speed nor intoxication are considered factors in the crash. No one else was injured.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver has not been released.

The report does not say whether the driver remained at the scene, or whether any charges are being considered.