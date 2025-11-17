Pecan pie recipe from Lockhart Smokehouse

Thanksgiving is getting closer. It's time to start making your plans.

Lockhart Smokehouse is sharing the recipe for their pecan pie. Or you can take it easy this year with their "Feast and Go" family-style portions.

The meals are frozen and vacuum-sealed. They include instructions for defrosting and reheating.

Pecan Pie

1 9-inch traditional unbaked pie crust (frozen but thawed)

1 cup Karo light corn syrup

3 whole large eggs

1 cup Granulated white sugar

2 tablespoons Unsalted butter, melted

1.5 cups chopped pecans (smoked, if possible)

1 tablespoon vanilla extract



Preheat oven.

Cook 9-inch pie crust until slightly golden- 5-10 minutes remember to prick the bottom prior to baking.

While Pie Crust is baking, combine corn syrup, eggs, sugar, melted butter and vanilla extract into bowl and whisk together, add pecans at the end to bowl of pie mixture.

Once pecans are added, put par baked pie crust onto a sheet pan and pour pie mixture into crust.

Place in oven for about 60 minutes, but check it at 45 minutes to make sure your crust doesn’t get too brown, you can cover with foil if center of pie still needs more timeto cook.

Pie is done once the center reaches 200 degrees. Tap the center surface of the pie lightly; it should spring back when done. If it is jiggly, pop it back in for another 10-20 minutes checking at regular intervals.

