Paul Quinn College to automatically accept Crowley ISD students as part of new partnership

A unique partnership will give sixth graders in Crowley ISD automatic admission to Paul Quinn College in Dallas when they graduate high school.

Paul Quinn College has adopted students in Crowley ISD under Bill 1882, which was co-authored by State Senator Royce West (D-Dallas).

The initiative announced by Crowley ISD last week is the first of its kind for the district and Paul Quinn College.

The state law lets districts create new third-party partnerships on innovation or turnaround and the state provides additional funds to the school districts.

"We have a vision here that as a four-year college we should be adopting school districts in our area and providing assured pathways for students who meet certain challenges to attend college," said Michael Sorrell, President of Paul Quinn College.

Paul Quinn will work in Crowley's four middle schools, running the day-to-day operations next academic school year, and offer college admission to sixth graders.

"We're going to say to the sixth graders, you are admitted to college and here's what you have to do to maintain your acceptance to Paul Quinn College. So, it's not a blank check of sorts, it's an invitation to the dance. It's a way of saying to them, hey we think college is absolutely for you and here's what you need to do very clearly and succinctly in order for you to maintain your place in this class," explained Sorrell.

The idea is to plant the seeds of getting a college education and potentially change the future for hundreds of students.

"I think that it's going to look very, very different on students and their families if all the mystery about how you go to college is pulled away," Sorell said. "We're saying everyone gets a middle class to affluent perspective on this. We're saying college is for you."

This starts next academic year and the curriculum and details are still being worked out.

The school district is looking at ways to enhance student education and expose sixth graders to the idea of a college education waiting for them.