Paul Mitchell headquarters relocating to Dallas County, Gov. Abbott announces

The Brief Paul Mitchell, the major hair care brand, is moving its corporate headquarters from California to Wilmer in Dallas County, Texas. The move, announced by Gov. Greg Abbott, is expected to bring 80 new jobs to North Texas and over $12 million in capital investment. Co-founder John Paul DeJoria, a 25-year Austin resident, highlighted his long-standing connection to Texas and the state's business environment.



John Paul Mitchell, one of the world's leading professional hair care brands, is moving its corporate headquarters from California to Dallas County. The move was move announced Thursday by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Local perspective:

John Paul Mitchell Systems (JPMS) will expand its corporate headquarters to Wilmer, Texas, according to an official statement from the company. The relocation is expected to bring 80 new jobs to North Texas and over $12 million in capital investment.

What they're saying:

Co-founder John Paul DeJoria has lived in Austin for 25 years and is involved int he Texas community. "We're grateful to Governor Abbott and the State of Texas for their warm welcome and support and look forward to contributing to the entrepreneurial spirit and economic growth that make Texas such a special place to do business," DeJoria said.

"Texas is the headquarters of headquarters," Governor Abbott said. "This $12 million investment by John Paul Mitchell Systems to expand their corporate headquarters to Texas and establish a new global product distribution center in Wilmer will create 80 new good-paying jobs for hardworking Texans."

About Paul Mitchell

Paul Mitchell is a major professional hair care brand with products sold in more than 30 countries. The company has been in business for 45 years and also operates Paul Mitchell Schools, with over 100 locations for people interested in professional beauty careers. The company states it is the largest family-owned professional hair care brand globally.