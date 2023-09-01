18-year-old arrested for having gun at North Texas high school football game

article

An 18-year-old Haltom City man was arrested Thursday evening after police said he brought a gun to a high school football game.

Patrick Mitchell faces a charge of possession of a weapon on school grounds after North Richland Hills PD said he brought a loaded handgun to the Birdville Fine Arts Athletics Complex during a football game.

School administrators received a tip that Mitchell had the gun and notified police.

Featured article

Off-duty North Richland Hills PD officers and Birdville ISD security found Mitchell.

After speaking with him and a search, police said they found a handgun with an extended magazine in Mitchell's waistband.

Police said they haven’t found any evidence Mitchell or anyone else had planned an "act of violence" at the game.