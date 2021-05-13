Passenger accused of stabbing, carjacking Uber driver in Grapevine

article

Police are asking for help in locating the suspect in a carjacking and assault investigation.

The victim is an Uber driver who was dropping off a passenger at the Amli apartments on Dallas Road in Grapevine Thursday morning. His passenger attacked him.

The driver was stabbed multiple times before the suspect got in the driver’s seat and drove off.

Neighbors called 911 to get help for the Uber driver. Thankfully he is expected to recover.

Grapevine police released a photo of the suspect from security cameras.

He's described as a Hispanic male with black and gray hair who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, orange reflective vest and white construction hat.

He may be driving the victim’s blue 2016 Toyota Camry like the one pictured. It has the Texas license plate NMT9734.

Anyone who spots the vehicle or has information about the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately.

The suspect may be armed with a knife and should be considered dangerous, police said.