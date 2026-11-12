Parker County parents arrested after leaving toddlers home alone to go to the bar

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The Brief A Parker County couple faces felony charges after leaving their 1- and 3-year-old children home alone twice in one night, including a bar visit. Authorities arrested both parents early Sunday, and Child Protective Services has placed the toddlers with family members. The identity of the concerned citizen who tipped off the sheriff's office to the unattended children remains unknown.



Parker County parents were arrested Sunday after they left their toddlers home alone to go to a bar, according to the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

Parents face felony child abandonment charges

What we know:

Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, 26-year-old Breanna Nicole White and 26-year-old Evan Daniel White left their 3-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl alone to go out to eat.

After returning from dinner, the parents left the children alone again to go to the bar.

Deputies responded to the home around midnight after a concerned neighbor called to report the children were home alone.

Authorities found no adults on the property.

Shortly after deputies arrived, the Whites came back to the house.

Authorities arrested both Breanna and Evan White. Each parent faces a state jail felony charge of child abandonment with intent to return.

What they're saying:

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier condemned the couple's actions.

"There is no greater responsibility than parenting a child, and it’s heartbreaking to think that parents would leave their toddlers home alone so mom and dad could go out to the bar," Authier said.

Authier added that the parents "ended up being babysat themselves at the Parker County Jail for doing just that."