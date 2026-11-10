McKinney 19-year-old’s family hires attorney following deadly police shooting

The Brief An unarmed 19-year-old, Jair Ruenes Galvan, was fatally shot by McKinney police following a car crash and physical struggle. Co-workers described the teen as the "sweetest, most respectful kid." They are questioning what really happened. His family has hired a law firm to look into the details of the initial crash, why officers asked Galvan to show his hands, and how many shots were fired.



Family and friends are searching for answers after an unarmed19-year-old was shot and killed by McKinney police officers over the weekend.

The teen’s family has also hired a law firm to look into what happened.

McKinney Police Shooting

The backstory:

McKinney police said officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Wilmeth Road just before 8 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers approached the vehicle, police said 19-year-old Jair Ruenes Galvan became noncompliant and refused to show his hands.

The confrontation escalated to a physical altercation and two officers – a field training officer and a recruit officer – fired shots.

Galvan was hit by the gunfire and later died. One of the officers was also shot in the hand and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

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What we don't know:

It’s still not clear what caused the initial car crash or what led to officers asking Galvan to show his hands.

Police also haven’t revealed how many shots were fired by the officers.

What's next:

The two officers who were involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave while both the Texas Rangers and the McKinney Police Department conduct independent investigations.

Galvan’s family has also hired a law firm to look into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

What they're saying:

Attorneys for the Galvan family called the shooting a tragedy for everyone involved.

"There is much more the family needs to understand, and we intend to learn the full truth of what happened. We ask to please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time," the McCraw Law Firm said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the teenager’s co-workers are remembering him and questioning the details of what happened.

"At the end of the day, it was a 19-year-old. He was someone’s child. It could’ve been my child. I think about things like that or how scared he may have been. As a mom, I can’t even imagine," said Jillian Goff, one of Galvan’s co-workers. "He was the sweetest, most respectful kid. That’s why none of the details make sense. Nothing is adding up to me."