Eastbound I-30 shutting down this weekend in western Tarrant County
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - Construction will force a major closure on eastbound Interstate 30 in western Tarrant County this weekend, officials said.
Weekend Traffic Impacts
What we know:
Crews will close the eastbound lanes of I-30 between Interstate 20 and Chapel Creek Boulevard starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.
The closure will last until 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, weather permitting.
Officials will direct drivers through a signed detour, but they advise motorists to use alternate routes entirely.
What you can do:
Drivers need to remain alert for changing traffic patterns as construction progresses in the area, officials said.
You can find up-to-date project information, check current road closures, and sign up for email alerts on the construction activity by logging on to Keep20-30Moving.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Texas Department of Transportation.