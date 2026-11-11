Eastbound I-30 shutting down this weekend in western Tarrant County

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The Brief Eastbound I-30 from I-20 to Chapel Creek Boulevard will close for construction starting Friday evening. Drivers will follow signed detours, but officials advise finding alternative routes. The lanes are scheduled to reopen by 6 a.m. Monday.



Construction will force a major closure on eastbound Interstate 30 in western Tarrant County this weekend, officials said.

Weekend Traffic Impacts

What we know:

Crews will close the eastbound lanes of I-30 between Interstate 20 and Chapel Creek Boulevard starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.

The closure will last until 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, weather permitting.

Officials will direct drivers through a signed detour, but they advise motorists to use alternate routes entirely.

What you can do:

Drivers need to remain alert for changing traffic patterns as construction progresses in the area, officials said.

You can find up-to-date project information, check current road closures, and sign up for email alerts on the construction activity by logging on to Keep20-30Moving.