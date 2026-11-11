Expand / Collapse search

Eastbound I-30 shutting down this weekend in western Tarrant County

By
FOX 4
Traffic
Published November 11, 2026 6:56 AM CST
Published November 11, 2026 6:56 AM CST
article

The Brief

    • Eastbound I-30 from I-20 to Chapel Creek Boulevard will close for construction starting Friday evening.
    • Drivers will follow signed detours, but officials advise finding alternative routes. 
    • The lanes are scheduled to reopen by 6 a.m. Monday.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - Construction will force a major closure on eastbound Interstate 30 in western Tarrant County this weekend, officials said.

Weekend Traffic Impacts

What we know:

Crews will close the eastbound lanes of I-30 between Interstate 20 and Chapel Creek Boulevard starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. 

The closure will last until 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, weather permitting. 

Officials will direct drivers through a signed detour, but they advise motorists to use alternate routes entirely.

What you can do:

Drivers need to remain alert for changing traffic patterns as construction progresses in the area, officials said. 

You can find up-to-date project information, check current road closures, and sign up for email alerts on the construction activity by logging on to Keep20-30Moving.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Texas Department of Transportation.

TrafficTarrant CountyTexas