3 missing Parker County adults found dead, 3 men charged with capital murder

The Brief Parker County officials have identified the three people found near a creek in northern Hood County as the three missing adults from Parker County. Three men have been arrested and charged with capital murder for the deaths of the three people. The three men are being held in the Parker County Jail on bonds of at least $1 million.



Three men have been arrested in connection with the deaths of three people who were considered missing and in danger last week.

Parker County Sheriff's Office has identified the three bodies found on April 24 next to a creek in northern Hood County, along FM 167 on Temple Hall Highway, as the three adults who were missing.

Details Revealed

Parker County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers have arrested three people accused of killing 44-year-old Tiffany Ann Williams, 42-year-old David Wayne Walker, and 55-year-old Robbie Allen Head. Officials say they died on Sunday, April 20, at a home in southern Parker County.

Suspects Arrested

The suspects are identified as 19-year-old Barrett Copeland, 45-year-old Dennis Craig Alexander, and 27-year-old Trin Lawrence McKnight.

All three men have been charged with capital murder and are currently being held at the Parker County Jail. Their bonds were set at $1,000,000 each.

Copeland was additionally charged with burglary of a habitation with an additional bond amount of $50,000.

McKnight was additionally arrested on an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance from Tarrant County.

Triple Homicide

The backstory:

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said Tiffany Ann Williams and David Dewayne Walker are married. It is unclear how or if they knew Robbie Allen Head.

Deputies were called to a home in the 100 block of Myrtle Lane on the evening of Monday, April 21, after a concerned family member was not able to reach Williams.

Sheriff’s investigators said the condition of the home and witness statements of the last known contact with the individuals led them to believe their disappearance was suspicious, and that they were in danger or in need of medical assistance.

Investigators did not go into detail about what they found inside the home. They said further information is not being released publicly, and the case is considered an active and open investigation.

What's next:

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the investigation is ongoing.

Details about what deputies found inside the home, or the cause and manner of death of the three victims have not been released.