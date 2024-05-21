Parker County mom charged after son's gun used in shooting of 13-year-old

article

A Parker County woman has been arrested after her son's friend got hold of a handgun and shot a 13-year-old in her home.

Mayci Johnston, 35, is charged with making a firearm accessible to a child.

An arrest warrant affidavit for Johnston says that she was cooking dinner in her home while her son and two other 13-year-old boys were in his bedroom.

One of the guests got a .38 Special revolver out of a gun cabinet. According to court documents, the boy told the eventual victim there were no bullets in the gun and pointed it at the teen.

The gun then went off, hitting the victim in the stomach.

The boys told Johnston what happened and she called 911.

The injured boy was flown to Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth where he died the next day.

Johnston told investigators that she knew her son had a gun in his room and had allowed him to keep it there for two years, the affidavit says.

Arrest documents say Johnston failed to secure the firearm and should have known a child would gain access to the weapon.

Making a firearm accessible to a child is a Class A misdemeanor.

In Texas, people found guilty of Class A misdemeanors face up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.