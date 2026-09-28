Parker County man facing felony charges for soliciting nude images of 15-year-old

The Brief On September 23, the Parker County Sheriff's Office arrested 43-year-old Jerrod Roper and charged him with two felony child sex crimes. Police say Roper had exchanged sexually explicit messages with a 15-year-old girl who was involved in a separate investigation in Seabrook, Texas. Roper was arrested after a search warrant at his residence where he admitted to the messages. He is being held in the Parker County Jail on a $1 million bond.



A Parker County resident is facing multiple felony charges after police say he exchanged and received sexually explicit messages with a juvenile.

Parker County child sex crimes arrest

Jerrod Roper, 43 (Parker County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

On September 23, the Parker County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant at the residence of 43-year-old Jerrod Roper in eastern Parker County.

Roper was being investigated in connection to a Seabrook Police Department investigation that involved a 15-year-old juvenile victim. Seabrook is located in Harris County along the Texas coastline.

On August 14, Seabrook Police found a second perpetrator in the case residing in Parker County. On September 9, Parker County SO investigators linked Roper as a suspect.

The Parker County SO's investigation revealed Roper had communicated with the juvenile through the online messaging platform Discord, and Roper had sent sexually graphic messages to the victim.

On at least one prior occasion, Roper received nude images from the victim.

During the Sept. 23 search warrant, investigators seized electronic devices for further examination. At the same time, Roper was arrested admitted he communicated with a girl he believed was under 18 in a sexually explicit manner.

Roper has been charged with Sexual Performance by a Child (under 18 years), a 2nd degree felony, and Online Solicitation of a Minor, a 2nd degree felony.

He has been placed in the Parker County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.