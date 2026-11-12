18-year-old arrested for killing 3 in Deep Ellum Halloween shootings

The Brief Dallas police announced a third arrest related to the Halloween night shooting that killed four people and injured at least 15 in Deep Ellum. 18-year-old Justin Murdock is charged with capital murder of multiple persons. Federal authorities have launched Operation Deep Cover, which will send federal resources and officers to help curb crime in Deep Ellum.



Dallas police said they’ve made another arrest in the Deep Ellum shootings on Halloween night. This new suspect is responsible for killing three people.

Triple murder suspect

Justin Murdock

What's new:

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said 18-year-old Justin Murdock was arrested in connection to the shooting on South Crowdus Street. He is charged with capital murder of multiple persons.

The chief confirmed three people died in the shooting linked to Murdock. Several others were injured, including one who remains hospitalized.

Detectives were able to identify him as the suspect through witness statements, surveillance videos, and photos taken that night.

What they're saying:

"We've been working pretty much around the clock so we can bring some closure on these incidents. Last week, we arrested the suspect responsible for the shootings wounding seven people. And late Tuesday night, we arrested the suspect responsible for the capital murder on Crowdus Street," Chief Comeaux said.

Deep Ellum Halloween shootings

The backstory:

Four people were killed and many more were injured in three separate shootings in Deep Ellum on Halloween night, with the violence unfolding in a 75-minute span.

The first shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Elm Street, police said. A second shooting followed at about 1:05 a.m. in the 2600 block of Main Street, and the third was reported at roughly 1:35 a.m. in the 200 block of South Crowdus Street.

The deceased victims have been identified as 21-year-old Kaniesa Scott, 28-year-old Unique Elise Benjamin, 25-year-old Anthony Martin, and 20-year-old Isaiah Boling.

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Dallas police Chief Daniel Comeaux said the overall injury toll of approximately 15 people remains fluid, as several victims transported themselves to local hospitals following the gunfire.

Officers had been given extra assignments in Deep Ellum to handle anticipated Halloween crowds. In one instance, officers positioned less than two blocks away ran toward the sound of gunfire and performed life-saving measures, reviving at least one victim, Comeaux said.

David Yancy's arrest

David Yancy

What we know:

U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould held a news conference last week, along with Chief Comeaux, to announce the arrest of 31-year-old David Yancy.

Yancy is now in jail and facing seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He also had an outstanding warrant and will be charged federally as a felon in possession of a firearm.

The law enforcement officials said Yancy turned himself in within 30 minutes of "Trackdown" airing on FOX 4.

"I want to give major thanks to Trackdown and I'll give you just a little bit more information on what happened. Members of the community saw that, talked to the suspect, and he turned himself in. So it works. It helps," said Chief Comeaux. "Now, like the U.S. Attorney said, if you were involved in the other shootings, trust me, we already have video. We already have pictures. Help yourself and come talk to us first."

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The backstory:

FOX 4's Shaun Rabb shared photos and video of the suspect on "Trackdown" last Wednesday night.

The security footage from around 1 a.m. on the night of the shootings showed a man in the 2600 block of Main Street wearing a camouflaged hoodie in a crowd of people. The man was seen pulling a gun out of the side of his pants and holding it by his side before putting it away in his front waistband.

Dallas Police Lt. Matthew Finley said the suspect began indiscriminately firing shots, injuring seven people in the parking lot he was standing in.

Treyveion Demby's arrest

Treyveion Demby

Dig deeper:

While announcing Operation Deep Cover, Raybould announced the arrest of Treyveion Demby, who is now facing federal charges for the unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officials said Demby was wearing a black ski mask and pointed a handgun towards Main Street in Deep Ellum while police were responding to the Halloween shootings.

Demby initially refused to surrender the handgun to police. After he surrendered the gun, he attempted to flee before being subdued and arrested.

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A background check revealed Demby’s weapon had been stolen in 2017. He also has four prior convictions in Dallas for aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 10 years in prison in February 2020. He was released in September 2025 on parole.