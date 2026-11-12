Highland Park Methodist Church requests TRO against United Methodist Church's use of HPUMC name usage

The Brief Highland Park Methodist Church has filed for a temporary restraining order against a congregation bearing the church's former name under the United Methodist Church. HPMC voted to leave the UMC in October after a legal battle between the church and the denomination, bringing with it its former leaders and congregation. The UMC says HPMC's vote to leave is invalid, and has continued to hold services under the Highland Park United Methodist Church name, something HPMC claims has caused confusion among its congregation.



An extended legal battle between a Highland Park congregation and their former denomination has now resulted in a lawsuit being filed over the name of the church.

What we know:

The Highland Park Methodist Church has asked for a temporary restraining order to restrict the United Methodist Church from using its former name.

HPMC voted to leave the United Methodist Church denomination last month, and has been holding services at its same church building on Hillcrest Road and Mockingbird Lane under its new name.

The Texas Horizon League of the United Methodist Church claims that the vote is invalid, and has continued to hold services under the Highland Park United Methodist Church name at a separate church at the University Park United Methodist Church.

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Highland Park Methodist Church's request cites confusion among its members and donors about which church's service they were attending.

The TRO request claims the United Methodist Church is infringing on the name (Highland Park United Methodist Church, HPUMC) the Highland Park Methodist Church has used for more than 50 years.

Highland Park UMC split

Dig deeper:

The vote to separate from the United Methodist Church stems from a legal battle between the church and the denomination. Church leaders tell FOX 4 there is a broken bond of trust between the two parties.

A non-jury trial between the two parties is set for October 2027. Highland Park Methodist Church leaders said they're confident in their legal position.