Parker County drug lab was infusing vape cartridges with powerful hallucinogens, officials say

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Parker County Sheriff's Office)

Law enforcement officials shut down a Parker County drug lab they said was responsible for producing powerful hallucinogens.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office said the liquid narcotic Dimethyltryptamine or DMT was being manufactured on a property in the 100 block of South Mountain Ridge in southern Parker County.

DMT is a blend of several toxic chemicals. It causes highly addictive hallucinations and has no accepted medical use, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators, along with Drug Enforcement Administration agents and SWAT team members, raided the property on Aug. 2.

They seized 29 gallons of DMT in various stages of the manufacturing process.

It was being infused into vape cartridges and would have later equated to over 13,300 cartridges with a street value of $60 each or nearly $800,000 in total.

The investigators also seized other drugs, including methamphetamine, ecstasy, and magic mushrooms, a stolen car, a stolen trailer, and a stolen RV from the property.

Jonathon Richard Schrock (Parker County SO)

They arrested 46-year-old Jonathan Schrock at the scene.

He’s now facing drug manufacturing charges.