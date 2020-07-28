Parents protest McKinney ISD’s plan to start school online

article

Some parents in McKinney are pushing to start the school year in class instead of online.

The group plans to protest Tuesday morning outside the McKinney ISD administration building.

Back on July 17, the district’s superintendent announced that the school year would begin on Aug. 13 with all online instruction.

No students will be allowed in the classrooms for the first three weeks.

The protesting parents want the school year to start with in-person learning. They believe the virtual approach is not an effective way for students to learn.

The parents also argue online learning places a real hardship on those who need to work outside the home to support their families.

They point to a district survey in which most people said they would prefer in-person learning.

One of the organizers of the protest said if the district needs more time to arrange for kids in classrooms then it should push back the start of the school year to Sept. 8, which is right after Labor Day.

McKinney ISD has not yet commented on the parents’ concerns or plans for the upcoming academic year.

A second demonstration is planned in the same spot at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for those who can’t make it in the morning.

