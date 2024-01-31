Expand / Collapse search

Parents of OnlyFans model accused of killing North Texas boyfriend arrested: report

By
Published 
Plano
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: OnlyFans model arrested, charged with murder of North Texas man

Four months after a Plano man was murdered in Miami, police announce an arrest. His girlfriend, an Onlyfans model and social media influencer, was found hiding out in a Hawaiian rehab.

The parents of a former OnlyFans model accused of murdering her boyfriend have now been arrested in Austin.

Courtney Clenney is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend, Plano native Christan Obumseli, in Miami in April 2022.

Related

OnlyFans model arrested, charged with murder of Plano man
article

OnlyFans model arrested, charged with murder of Plano man

Four months after a Plano man was murdered in Miami, police announce an arrest. His girlfriend, an Onlyfans model and social media influencer, was found hiding out in a Hawaiian rehab.

Her parents, Kim and Deborah Clenney, were arrested in Austin on Tuesday on out of state felony warrants.

TMZ reports the warrants are related to a potential evidence tampering investigation.

Clenney has claimed self-defense in the murder case. 

She remains in jail awaiting trial. 