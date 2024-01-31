Parents of OnlyFans model accused of killing North Texas boyfriend arrested: report

The parents of a former OnlyFans model accused of murdering her boyfriend have now been arrested in Austin.

Courtney Clenney is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend, Plano native Christan Obumseli, in Miami in April 2022.

Her parents, Kim and Deborah Clenney, were arrested in Austin on Tuesday on out of state felony warrants.

TMZ reports the warrants are related to a potential evidence tampering investigation.

Clenney has claimed self-defense in the murder case.

She remains in jail awaiting trial.