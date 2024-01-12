Panera Bread announces $1 soup deal for National Soup Month, reveals new menu item

Panera Bread is offering a hot new deal to honor National Soup Month.

For a limited time, customers can add a $1 cup of soup to any entrée purchase on the Panera app by using the code SOUP. The deal is good at participating locations.

The fast-casual chain also announced on Wednesday the release of its two new Sourdough Melts: the Bacon Avocado Melt and the Southwest Chicken Melt.

MCDONALD'S DOUBLE BIG MAC SLATED TO HIT MENU ON JAN 24

Both entrées are eligible for Panera's "You Pick Two" deal.sThe Missouri-based company says that its new Bacon Avocado Melt features bacon, Gouda cheese, avocado and everything bagel seasoning with chipotle aioli. The Southwest Chicken Melt has "smoked pulled chicken, smoked gouda, red onion, cilantro and chipotle aioli on toasted sourdough."

Panera Bread has released two new sourdough sandwiches: the Bacon Avocado Melt and Southwest Chicken Melt. (Panera via PR Newswire / Fox News)

Panera is selling the new sandwiches for $8.99 each.

"New Sourdough Melts are crafted on Panera's signature Country Rustic Sourdough, expertly toasted to showcase the feel-good flavor of classic grilled cheese that pairs perfectly with Panera's signature soups this National Soup Month," the company said in a press release.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Panera also plans to give away 1,000 free Sourdough Melts on its mobile app on Jan. 17 for National Ditch Your Resolution Day.

TROPICANA REMOVES LETTERS 'A' AND 'I' FROM NAME TO HIGHLIGHT NATURAL INGREDIENTS: 'NEVER ARTIFICIAL'

Customers can try their luck by using the code BREADSOGOOD.

Use the code SOUP to grab a cup of hot soup at Panera for just $1 with any entrée purchase. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"Just in time for National Soup Month, it's the perfect season for guests to cozy up with a new Sourdough Melt and complete their meal with a cup of their favorite Panera soup for $1 – an incredible value to kickstart the year," Panera Bread's Brand Building SVP Drayton Martin said in a statement.

Panera Bread is offering soup for $1 per cup for a limited time with any entrée purchase during National Soup Month. It's also selling two new Sourdough Melts: the Bacon Avocado Melt and Southwest Chicken Melt. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via G Expand

"At Panera, we pride ourselves on being the sandwich experts – and our team of chefs and bakers have taken our grilled cheese to new heights with melty new sandwich varieties that pack the perfect combination of flavors," Martin added.