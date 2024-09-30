Palmer police officer among those hurt in crash

article

A police officer in the town of Palmer was involved in a major traffic accident.

It happened around noon on Monday in the city of Ennis.

Police said the officer and others involved in the crash were taken to the hospital.

Their injuries are not life-threatening.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this unfortunate event. We are hopeful for their swift recovery and extend our support to their families during this time," the Palmer Police Department said on social media.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Palmer is located north of Ennis along Interstate 45 in Ellis County.