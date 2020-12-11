Palmer ISD moves to remote learning for final weeks of 2020

Students in a small Ellis County school district will be learning online for the rest of 2020.

Palmer ISD is east of Waxahachie and district officials are concerned about COVID-19 and how it may affect staffing.

The district has 1,200 students on three campuses.

Families were told to have children check in remotely with teachers through next Friday.

The district says students should plan to be back on campus January 5.

