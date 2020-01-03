Pair arrested after infant is found dead in cooler

article

Dallas police arrested two people after finding an infant child dead in a cooler inside their hotel room.

Felicia Vasquez, 32, and Arturo Espinoza, 37, are charged with tampering with evidence – concealing a human corpse, which is a second-degree felony.

Police said they were contacted by a special Child Protective Services investigator this past Saturday and asked to do a welfare check on a 3-week-old baby.

When the officers arrived at the Days Inn on S. Lancaster Road, they found the baby boy's body inside a cooler in the hotel room.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office is still working to determine how the baby died. Police have not said if Vasquez and Espinoza are his parents.

For now, the two are accused of failing to report the baby’s existence, which is required by law.

Vasquez was arrested Friday and taken to the Dallas County jail. Espinoza was already in jail for an unrelated charge.

