Fiery crash closes Hwy 80 in Kaufman County

The Brief A major crash involving an 18-wheeler and several vehicles has shut down all eastbound lanes of Highway 80 near Windmill Farms in Kaufman County. At least two vehicles caught fire following the head-on collision around 8 a.m. on Thursday. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Officials have not yet confirmed the number of injuries or potential fatalities resulting from the accident.



Emergency crews are responding to a fiery crash on Highway 80 in Kaufman County.

What we know:

The accident happened around 8 a.m. on Thursday in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Helms Trail, which is east of Forney.

According to early reports, several vehicles were involved, including an 18-wheeler, an SUV, and a sedan.

At least two of the vehicles collided head-on. Several vehicles also caught fire as a result of the crash.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear how many people were injured or if anyone was killed.

Big picture view:

Both the highway and the service road are closed and may remain shut down for the rest of the morning for an accident investigation.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.