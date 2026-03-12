Fiery crash closes Hwy 80 in Kaufman County
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas - Emergency crews are responding to a fiery crash on Highway 80 in Kaufman County.
What we know:
The accident happened around 8 a.m. on Thursday in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Helms Trail, which is east of Forney.
According to early reports, several vehicles were involved, including an 18-wheeler, an SUV, and a sedan.
At least two of the vehicles collided head-on. Several vehicles also caught fire as a result of the crash.
What we don't know:
It’s not yet clear how many people were injured or if anyone was killed.
Big picture view:
Both the highway and the service road are closed and may remain shut down for the rest of the morning for an accident investigation.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.
The Source: The information in this story comes from traffic reports and TxDOT traffic cameras.