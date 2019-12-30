Infant found dead in cooler at Dallas hotel

An infant was found dead inside a cooler at a Dallas hotel on Saturday.

Dallas police said child abuse detectives made the discovery at the Days Inn in the 8300 block of S. Lancaster Road about 2 p.m. Saturday.

Police said they were contacted by a CPS special investigator to do a welfare check on a three week old. When they arrived, they found the baby boy inside a cooler in a hotel room.

A cause of death will be determined by the Dallas County Medical Examiner.