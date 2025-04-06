Paige Bueckers: What to know about the Dallas Wings' likely top pick

article

The Brief The Dallas Wings have the number one overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. UConn's Paige Bueckers is likely to go first overall. The WNBA Draft will be held on April 14 at The Shed in New York City.



The Dallas Wings will have the number one pick in this year's 2025 WNBA draft and NCAA champion Paige Bueckers is likely to be their pick.

Paige Bueckers is the undisputed top prospect coming out of this draft and remains one of the most accomplished players in women's college basketball history.

Bueckers announced her decision to enter the 2025 WNBA Draft during this year's NCAA Tournament, according to Rebecca Lobo.

Bueckers, who grew up in Minnesota, is a 3x First-team All-American and named AP Player of the Year and Naismith College Player of the Year in 2021.

She missed much of her sophomore season with a tibial plateau fracture and meniscus tear. She then tore her ACL before the next season.

Bueckers ended her college career leading the UConn Huskies to an 82-59 victory in the NCAA Tournament Championship over the defending champions, the University of South Carolina Gamecocks, on Sunday. It was the Huskies’ first championship since 2016, ending a nine-year drought for the team.

"It’s been a story of resilience, gratitude of overcoming adversity and responding to life’s challenges," Bueckers said. "I wouldn’t trade it for the world."

By the numbers:

Bueckers averaged 20.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 42 percent from three this season.

She scored a career-high 40 points in this year's Elite Eight game against Oklahoma.

When is the WNBA Draft?

The 29th annual WNBA draft will be held on Monday, April 14 at The Shed in New York City.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the draft picks live on ESPN with exclusive coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. CST.

This marks the second consecutive year the draft will be a seated event with fans in attendance.

WNBA Expansion

The WNBA will be expanding from 12 teams to 15 over the next two seasons. This is the first league expansion for the WNBA since the Atlanta Dream was added in 2008.

In 2025, the Golden State Valkyries will begin the expansion process, marking San Francisco, the location of the 13th WNBA team.