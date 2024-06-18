17-year-old charged with two Pleasant Grove murders arrested, police say

article

A 17-year-old accused of two separate murders in Pleasant Grove has been arrested, according to Dallas police.

Pablo Veliz was wanted in connection to a shooting that killed 27-year-old Aarzo Jones on Lake June Road on December 11, 2023 and another that killed a 16-year-old on North Masters Drive on May 2, 2024.

Veliz was arrested on Monday and charged with murder.

He was 16 years old at the time of both shootings.

Aarzo Jones

FOX 4 spoke to the family of Aarzo Jones over the weekend.

"There's nothing that will ever bring my son back, but I hope that this person is apprehended before another person has to suffer," Borders said before the arrest.

Dallas police obtained a court order last week to share his name and photo publicly in an attempt to make an arrest.