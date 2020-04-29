Overnight storms, wind gusts of up to 70 mph lead to tree and fence damage

It was a rough and rowdy night for weather across parts of North Texas. Some people also have a mess on their hands thanks to the strong winds.

In one Frisco neighborhood near the Hillcrest and Lebanon roads, trees limbs were snapped in half and branches were scattered across the road.

Some residents had their fences knocked over and a few found damage to their homes. A stop sign was even bent towards the ground.

But given that wind gusts reaches 70 miles per hour in the area, thankfully there wasn’t any more significant damage.

In Johnson County, the high winds knocked over a semi-trailer that had been permanently parked on the side of the road.

FOX 4 viewer Steve Briley from Cleburne shared pictures of his fence blown down with some dime to quarter-sized hail in his yard.

Oncor said the power was out for about 18,000 customers overnight. By 6 a.m. Wednesday, only about 2,000 customers in Dallas, Collin and Denton counties remained without power.