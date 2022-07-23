Officer-involved shooting after chase leaves suspect dead, 1 critically injured

article

Bedford police officers shot and killed a man who fired shots at them during a chase overnight Friday.

This started around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, when Bedford police officers tried to pull over a suspected drunk driver who was speeding on Highway 183.

Police said the driver refused to stop and then fired shots at officers who were in pursuit.

Dallas County Sheriff’s Department deputies heard the shots fired in the area and joined the pursuit on I-35. Dallas police officers also assisted.

Bedford police said the driver came to a stop in the 2200 block of N. Stemmons Freeway and began firing at officers. The passenger in the car got out and surrendered.

Police said a driver in the area was struck by the gunfire from the suspect and was transported to Parkland Hospital in critical condition.

Other cars in the area were struck by gunfire, including the squad car of a deputy.

A Bedford police officer returned gunfire and struck the driver. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the suspect’s identity is not being released.

It is unclear if the passenger that surrendered is facing any charges.

There were no deputies or officers injured.

Dallas police and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Officer are investigating the incident.